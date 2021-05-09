Africa: Mother's Day Advocacy Network for Africa (AdNA) Celebrates the Biden Administration's Support of WTO TRIPS Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines – Offering the Gift of Hope

[AdNA] Washington, DC -- On Mother's Day, we thank President Biden for offering a precious gift of hope for mothers worldwide who feel despair and helplessness in the face of COVID-19 resurgence. This landmark announcement signals to the world that the cries of huge populations beyond the reach of current distribution patterns have been heard and heeded, including those in Africa.

