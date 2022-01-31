South Africa: SA Records 2,226 New Covid-19 Cases
[SAnews.gov.za] South Africa has recorded 2 226 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 603 856.Full Article
