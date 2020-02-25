Global  

Kahnawake rail blockade will come down today, Mohawk council says

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020
The rail blockade will be dismantled today in Kahnawake, nearly a month after it was erected in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.
Blockade on CP Rail tracks in Kahnawake comes down after more than three weeks

A blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake that has halted rail traffic south of Montreal for more than three weeks has been dismantled.
CP24

Injunction granted against rail blockade in Kahnawake, south of Montreal

A Quebec Superior Court justic has granted an injunction against a blockade along a rail line in the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, south of Montreal.
CBC.ca

