Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Ontario cannabis stores no longer deemed essential, will close this weekend

Ontario cannabis stores no longer deemed essential, will close this weekend

CP24 Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Cannabis stores across Ontario will have to close as of Saturday night after the provincial government removed them from their list of essential businesses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Namaste and CannMart team up with Adastra Labs to serve patient needs during coronavirus pandemic

Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) announced Wednesday that along with its subsidiary CannMart Inc it has teamed up with Adastra Labs Holdings...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.