Ontario cannabis stores no longer deemed essential, will close this weekend

Cannabis stores across Ontario will have to close as of Saturday night after the provincial government removed them from their list of essential businesses.



Recent related news from verified sources Namaste and CannMart team up with Adastra Labs to serve patient needs during coronavirus pandemic Namaste Technologies Inc (CVE:N) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) announced Wednesday that along with its subsidiary CannMart Inc it has teamed up with Adastra Labs Holdings...

Proactive Investors 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this