Related videos from verified sources CM Amarinder Singh comes out to help ailing elderly woman facing hardship



An elderly woman, living with her two grandchildren at a rented house in Ludhiana and facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 pandemic, had urged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks



House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican representative lost his Iowa seat in Tuesday's five-way primary. Republican state Senator Randy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Singh removed from House after refusing to apologize for calling Bloc MP a racist NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was kicked out of the House of Commons on Wednesday after refusing to apologize for calling Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien a...

CTV News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this