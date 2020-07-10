Global  
 

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Friday, 10 July 2020
Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared drowned at Lake Piru, California, authorities said. Ventura County Sheriff's office said late on Wednesday it had identified the missing person as Naya Rivera and a search and rescue operation would continue in the morning.
