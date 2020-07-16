Global  
 

Russian hackers behind recent cyber attacks against Canadian COVID-19 research organizations: CSE

National Post Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
OTTAWA – Canada’s digital spy agency says Russian intelligence services are behind recent cyber attacks attempting to steal information and intellectual property from Canadian research labs working on potential COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement published Thursday morning, CSE says that a well-known Russian hacker group known as APT29, “the Dukes” or “Cozy Bear” was behind the cyber attacks. The federal agency says the group “almost certainly operates as part of Russian intelligence services.”

The statement is part of a joint release with United Kingdom and United States counterparts, who also detected similar attacks on their territories.

“Throughout 2020, APT29 has targeted various organisations involved in COVID-19 vaccine development in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, highly likely with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines,” reads an advisory from the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre.

CSE says the Russian hackers turned to custom malware they were not previously known to use in order to conduct the cyber attacks, such as tools called “WellMess” and “WellMail.”

More to come

· Russia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine -wealth fund head
· 'Good news': First trial of COVID-19 vaccine by drug developer Moderna show it induces virus-killing antibodies
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns

Russian hackers targeting Covid-19 researchers, UK security agency warns 01:28

 Hackers linked to the Russian intelligence agencies are targeting British scientists seeking to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned.

