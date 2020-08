@theglitterapron RT @OscarHasten: "the victim "“was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently c… 12 minutes ago #NewYearSameFight RT @edercampuzano: Photos by @SmileItsNathan and @paulaphoto show police medics on the scene tried frantically to render aid. Content warni… 12 minutes ago Doug Christi RT @BombshellDAILY: RIVAL PORTLAND PROTESTS LEAVE ONE DEAD Gunfire kills one as Trump provokes vigilante justice. Victim is alleged to be a… 37 minutes ago Dobby The Giant RT @IwriteOK: One person deceased after a shooting in Downtown Portland. Initial eyewitness report to me was that victim was black. Now see… 38 minutes ago Sunrise Protests against police brutality in the United States have again turned deadly. A man was shot and killed in Port… https://t.co/pgwe0oFOv3 41 minutes ago Dr Neema Mohammad RT @Oregonian: Photos show frantic but futile attempts to save victim of shooting near Portland protests https://t.co/5dHTV8MdNl https://t.… 44 minutes ago Susieus Maximus @mck_sol @greg_doucette According to The Oregonian, the victim was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat. https://t.co/mSzAjZwCzJ 1 hour ago Who Cares @OpIndia_com There was no celebtation, only solemn silence. https://t.co/4ew8cp3cKy 2 hours ago