Rudy Guiliani says Donald Trump 'far from' conceding election
Monday, 16 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House but made clear that he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. In tweets that quickly went viral, Trump, again, stated several baseless claims about the November 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.
Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's..