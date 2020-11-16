Global  
 

Rudy Guiliani says Donald Trump 'far from' conceding election

SBS Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House but made clear that he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. In tweets that quickly went viral, Trump, again, stated several baseless claims about the November 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.
