Ontario reports more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, 41 more deaths

CP24 Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Provincial health officials are reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases today, pushing the seven-day average of daily infections above 2,300 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
