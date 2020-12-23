Ontario reports more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, 41 more deaths
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Provincial health officials are reporting more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases today, pushing the seven-day average of daily infections above 2,300 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
