Health Canada approves use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Published
Health Canada has approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, clearing the way for millions of more inoculations in the months ahead.Full Article
Published
Health Canada has approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, clearing the way for millions of more inoculations in the months ahead.Full Article
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Friday for patent rights to be waived until the end of the..
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the advice coming from a federal panel of medical experts that second COVID-19 vaccine..