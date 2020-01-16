Japan Confirms First Case of New Chinese Coronavirus

The detection of the virus in Japan adds to fears that it will spread outside China’s borders after a case was also reported in Thailand this week.

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday. The man had been to the Chinese city of...

Japan identifies first case of Chinese virus Officials play down human-to-human transmission but patient did not visit market at centre of outbreak

