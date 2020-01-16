Global  

Japan Confirms First Case of New Chinese Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The detection of the virus in Japan adds to fears that it will spread outside China’s borders after a case was also reported in Thailand this week.
News video: Japan confirms patient with China coronavirus

Japan confirms patient with China coronavirus 00:46

 Japan confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus that has killed one person and prompted a travel alert from the U.S. State Department. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Japan confirms first case of mysterious pneumonia linked to China

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday. The man had been to the Chinese city of...
CBC.ca

Japan identifies first case of Chinese virus 

Officials play down human-to-human transmission but patient did not visit market at centre of outbreak 
FT.com


