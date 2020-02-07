Global  

Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers hoping to leave rooms - but with face masks

New Zealand Herald Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers hoping to leave rooms - but with face masksPassengers stuck on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus - now dubbed "the floating prison" - may soon be able to leave their rooms for some fresh air. But just like those on land, anyone on the Diamond Princess wanting to go outside...
News video: Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus

Passengers On Cruise Ship In New Jersey Screened For Coronavirus 03:20

 The coronavirus concern continues to hit home with passengers screened for the virus on a cruise ship in New Jersey; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

