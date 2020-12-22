Covid 19 coronavirus: Taiwan's first local case in eight months linked to Kiwi pilot
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The first locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 in eight months has been reported in Taiwan. The new case is linked to a New Zealand pilot diagnosed with Covid-19 on Sunday, the Financial Times reported. Read More Covid 19...
