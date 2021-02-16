New Zealand's official Covid-19 death toll is now 26.Director general of Health Ashley Bloomfield has today confirmed the person who died at North Shore Hospital at the weekend has now been included in the number of official Covid-related...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 26
