Scott Morrison told to 'get off the grass' by NSW man

SBS Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
While speaking about the new 'HomeBuilder' scheme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted by a homeowner, asking the PM and media to get off his front lawn.
