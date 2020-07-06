Global  

'Everyone's confused and shocked': Questions over permit system as border towns navigate Victoria-NSW border closure

SBS Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The decision to close the border between New South Wales and Victoria for the first time in a century is expected to affect the regional economies of Albury-Wodonga, Echuca and Mildura.
