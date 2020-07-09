Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 update: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is speaking live

SBS Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live with a COVID-19 update.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Victoria records 238 new coronavirus cases as Daniel Andrews warns of more restrictions

 A woman in her 90s has died of coronavirus in Victoria.
SBS

Australia records two new coronavirus deaths as confirmed infections surge past 10,000

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced 270 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly 100 more than what was reported a day earlier.
SBS

Australia's coronavirus death toll jumps to 109 as confirmed infections surge past 10,000

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced 270 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly 100 more than what was reported a day earlier.
SBS

Victoria records another 270 new coronavirus cases as Australia passes 10,000 infections

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced 270 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly 100 more than what was reported a day earlier.
SBS

Victoria records 270 new coronavirus cases in significant 24-hour spike

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced 270 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, nearly 100 more than what was reported a day earlier.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Government faces tough questions over CovidSafe app as outbreaks emerge in Victoria and NSW

 With coronavirus surging in Victoria as well as an uptick in the number of cases in New South Wales, questions are being asked of the government's touted..
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

UAE's Covid-19 response an inspiring success story: Hamdan

 Dubai Crown Prince hails country's use of technology and forward-thinking ethos at first live conference since Covid-19 pandemic.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •National Post

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan all-rounder Kashif Bhatti to join squad after two COVID-19 tests result negative

 Pakistan all-rounder Kashif Bhatti has been allowed to join the squad which is currently in England after his two COVID-19 tests resulted negative.
DNA

Tom Hanks delivers a blunt message about COVID-19 on 'Today'

 Tom Hanks went on the “Today” show this morning to speak out regarding America’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the earliest celebrities to...
SFGate Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Tweets about this