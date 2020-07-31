Victoria considers stronger COVID-19 restrictions

Covid update: India on herd immunity; Kolkata extends flight ban till Aug 15



From India stating that herd immunity is not a strategic option yet, to Kolkata extending flight ban, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Health Ministry on Thursday said herd immunity is not a strategic choice for India considering the size of its population. Health ministry also announced that India’s fatality rate globally is lower and stands at 2.23%. The number of recovered people in India is nearing the 10 lakh-mark. The recovery rate in India has also improved to 64.51%, the ministry statement said. Health Ministry also said that India is working on developing two indigenous vaccine candidates which are in phase 1 & 2 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Bihar extended lockdown till August 31 and August 16 respectively. Earlier, Maharashtra had also extended lockdown in the state till August 31. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30 Published on January 1, 1970