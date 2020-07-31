|
Victoria considers stronger COVID-19 restrictions
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his government and health officials are examining the state's COVID-19 criss and current restrictions to consider if stage four restrictions should be introduced.
Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria
'Simply unacceptable': Daniel Andrews says one in four Victorians with COVID-19 are defying orders to stay homeVictoria recorded another 627 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state since the pandemic began past 10,000.
SBS
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 updateThere are 627 new coronavirus cases in Victoria and there have been eight deaths in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health..
SBS
Watch: Vic COVID-19 updateThere are 723 new coronavirus cases in Victoria and 13 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking..
SBS
Victoria escalates response to aged care crisis as state records 384 new coronavirus casesVictoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the..
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Three Qld women charged over Vic travelThree Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.
SBS
Coronavirus infections surge past 700 in Victoria on Australia's deadliest day of pandemicFrom 11:59pm Sunday night, every person in regional Victoria will need to wear a mask or face covering when leaving the house.
SBS
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
