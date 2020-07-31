Global  
 

Victoria considers stronger COVID-19 restrictions

SBS Friday, 31 July 2020
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his government and health officials are examining the state's COVID-19 criss and current restrictions to consider if stage four restrictions should be introduced.
Defying Coronavirus Travel Restrictions May Lead To Financial Consequences

 KDKA's Jon Delano reports on Coronavirus travel restrictions and what they could mean for your vacation plans.

