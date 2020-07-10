Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Affairs dispute hampered Melbourne tower residents' access to translators, union says

SBS Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
A union representing translators and interpreters in Australia says a dispute with the federal government stopped the locked-down Melbourne tower residents from accessing in-language information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Australia halves international arrivals, launches hotel quarantine inquiry amid Melbourne coronavirus spike

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcements on Friday.
SBS

Fisherman has a close encounter with southern right whale

 A fisherman had a close encounter at Beaumaris Bar, Melbourne after a southern right whale came right up to his boat.
SBS
Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike [Video]

Melbourne begins second stint of lockdown after coronavirus spike

The entire Australian city of Melbourne and its surrounding area saw a return of lockdown measures on Thursday following a recent surge of coronavirus cases.About five million people living in the country's second-largest city were buckling down with more extreme and divisive measures for the next six weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Restrictions to ease in eight of Melbourne's locked-down public housing towers

 A hard lockdown is set to end for eight of the public housing estates in Melbourne, meaning people will be able to leave for essential purposes.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

One public housing tower to remain in lockdown, as restrictions on others eased

 All residents of one locked-down public housing tower in Melbourne will be required to isolate for a further nine days, as Victoria recorded 165 new coronavirus...
The Age Also reported by •BBC NewsBrisbane Times

Home Affairs dispute hampered Melbourne tower residents' access to translators, union says

 A union representing translators and interpreters in Australia says a dispute with the federal government stopped the locked-down Melbourne tower residents from...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Age

Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise

Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise The city is putting "stage three" restrictions on 12 suburbs. People there will only be able to leave the house for four reasons: work or education, exercise,...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldSBS

Tweets about this