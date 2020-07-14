Global  
 

Coronavirus cluster at Sydney's Crossroads Hotel grows to 28 as NSW tightens pub rules

SBS Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
As the number of coronavirus infections linked to the Crossroads Hotel grows, NSW has announced pubs will now have to operate under stricter rules.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia pub cluster adds to second-wave fears

Australia pub cluster adds to second-wave fears 01:25

 A growing coronavirus cluster at a pub in Australia is stoking fears of a second wave in the country. Gloria Tso reports.

