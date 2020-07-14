|
Coronavirus cluster at Sydney's Crossroads Hotel grows to 28 as NSW tightens pub rules
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
As the number of coronavirus infections linked to the Crossroads Hotel grows, NSW has announced pubs will now have to operate under stricter rules.
