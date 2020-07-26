Global  
 

Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases

SBS Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Ten more coronavirus deaths and 459 new cases have been recorded in Victoria, with seven linked to aged care outbreaks.
