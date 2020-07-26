Victoria records 10 deaths, 459 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded 428 new coronavirus cases and a further three people have died. Further lockdown restrictions are on the horizon as cases continue to soar.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago




