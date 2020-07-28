Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records 14 new coronavirus cases as Potts Point cluster grows

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW has recorded 14 new cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW coronavirus cases linked to new Sydney restaurant and pubs

 Public health warnings have been announced after new cases of coronavirus were linked to a restaurant in Potts Point and two pubs in Mount Pritchard.
SBS

NSW residents urged to 'remain on high alert' as funeral, restaurant clusters grow

 The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
SBS

NSW residents urged to 'remain on high alert' as 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed

 The NSW Government is urging the public to remain vigilant, as a further 17 COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
SBS

Families have lost millions of dollars in a virtual kidnapping scam targeting Chinese students in Australia

 At least eight Chinese students in NSW have been targeted by fraudsters in a virtual kidnapping scam, with millions extorted from victims' families, police say.
SBS

Potts Point, New South Wales Potts Point, New South Wales Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Sydney restaurants voluntarily close amid fears of new coronavirus hotspot

 Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut their doors after two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the inner eastern suburb.
SBS

Sydney restaurant, pubs shut over COVID-19

 A number of restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut their doors after two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the inner eastern suburb.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Toyko, Sydney aim to lure edgy Hong Kong financial firms, but Singapore a top draw

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Reports 2,039 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths; Launches New Awareness Campaign [Video]

LA County Reports 2,039 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths; Launches New Awareness Campaign

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 17 additional deaths and 2,039 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 4,375 deaths and 176,028..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:46Published
New Covid-19 Numbers Show Only 229 Newly Reported Cases Today [Video]

New Covid-19 Numbers Show Only 229 Newly Reported Cases Today

New coronavirus numbers show 229 newly reported cases and only 250 hospitalizations in the state currently.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:16Published
Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Potts Point on high alert as Victoria reports six deaths and 384 new COVID cases

 NSW Health has asked everyone who lives in suburb in Sydney's inner city to be on alert for symptoms of coronavirus as more businesses are linked to cases.
Brisbane Times

Sydney Black Lives Matter protest organiser detained, protesters ordered to move on

 The organiser of a Black Lives Matter protest has been detained by police, as the crowd of protesters are warned they "will be arrested" if they do not move...
Sydney Morning Herald

Anti-racism demonstrators to protest in Sydney despite ban

 SYDNEY (AP) — Anti-racism protesters plan to demonstrate in downtown Sydney on Tuesday despite court rulings that the gathering is illegal due to the pandemic...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this