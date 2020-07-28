|
NSW records 14 new coronavirus cases as Potts Point cluster grows
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Several restaurants in Sydney's Potts Point have voluntarily shut down this week after COVID-19 cases, while NSW has recorded 14 new cases.
|
|
|
