Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in 'absolutely horrific' attack at Sydney school
A 13-year-old boy has stab wounds to his back and arm after being attacked at Arthur Phillip High School at Parramatta in western Sydney.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Thousands travel between states as NSW-Victoria border fully reopens after four-month closurePlanes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS
States strip away borders and restrictionsPlanes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS
'I love you': Mum accused of stabbing son in AustraliaA mum was heard screaming outside her home in Sydney's eastern suburbs after allegedly stabbing her own son.A mother accused of stabbing her own son multiple..
New Zealand Herald
Arthur Phillip High School Public, coeducational secondary, day school in Australia
Parramatta Suburb of City of Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources