Thirteen-year-old boy stabbed in 'absolutely horrific' attack at Sydney school

SBS Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A 13-year-old boy has stab wounds to his back and arm after being attacked at Arthur Phillip High School at Parramatta in western Sydney.
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Thousands travel between states as NSW-Victoria border fully reopens after four-month closure

 Planes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS

States strip away borders and restrictions

 Planes, trains and automobiles have started streaming between Sydney and Melbourne as border closures and social restrictions are relaxed in Victoria and NSW.
SBS

'I love you': Mum accused of stabbing son in Australia

 A mum was heard screaming outside her home in Sydney's eastern suburbs after allegedly stabbing her own son.A mother accused of stabbing her own son multiple..
New Zealand Herald

Arthur Phillip High School Public, coeducational secondary, day school in Australia


Parramatta Suburb of City of Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia

Related news from verified sources

SBS Also reported by •Brisbane Times

