NSW Health says Sydney hotel quarantine worker's coronavirus infection may be of US origin
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
NSW Health says the genome sequence from a Sydney COVID-19 case who works at a Sydney quarantine hotel complex does not match the virus strains seen in recent clusters in Australia.
