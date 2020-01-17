Global  

"Uppity" documentary examines Willy T. Ribbs' struggle to race in the US

MotorAuthority Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Uppity documentary examines Willy T. Ribbs' struggle to race in the USAdam Carolla's Chassy Media has documented Ford's efforts versus Ferrari at Le Mans, Carroll Shelby, and Paul Newman's racing career, and now the production company has a documentary about the Jackie Robinson of auto racing, Willy T. Ribbs. You can watch the trailer here. "Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story" details the career of the first...
UPPITY The Willy T. Ribbs Story Documentary Movie [Video]UPPITY The Willy T. Ribbs Story Documentary Movie

UPPITY The Willy T. Ribbs Story Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of the most powerful stories in sports history. Willy T. Ribbs was the Jackie Robinson of auto-racing who shattered the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:29Published

