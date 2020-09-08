Skoda Enyaq iV: electric SUV to gain coupe version next year Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Skoda is expected to introduced a more style-focused version of the Enyaq with a sloping roof and reduced practicality in 2021



Skoda’s recently revealed Enyaq iV electric SUV will soon be joined my a style-oriented coupe version, spy images reveal.



The Czech brand’s first bespoke, MEB platform-based electric model was first previewed by the Vision iV concept. That car featured a more sloping roof design than the eventual production Enyaq, but prototype shots reveal a model far more closely aligned with the concept is on the way.



While appearing identical to the regular Enyaq from the front, from the B-pillar backwards things change with a reduced glasshouse, rising shoulder line and roofline curving into a steeply raked rear window and short saloon-style tailgate.



The Enyaq coupe, which may use a different name for production, will feature the same underpinnings as the regular car. That should mean a range of rear and four-wheel drive powertrains kicking off with a rear-driven 177bhp model with a 62kWh battery and rising to 302bhp, twin-motor all-wheel drive and an 82kWh battery with the vRS model.



It remains to be seen if the redesigned rear end has a positive impact on range; sister brand Audi’s E-tron Sportback offers an extra 6.2 miles of range thanks to a lower drag coefficient than the regular E-tron. It’s likely the Enyaq’s altered roofline will have a similar effect.



All Enyaqs can be charged at a rate of up to 50kW as standard, with 100kW charging optionally available on the 62kWh battery and 125kW charging offered at extra cost on the 82kWh model.



Don’t expect a radically altered interior, either, with the same digital instruments and infotainment display as the standard car. Whether or not the roofline will impact rear seat space remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly reduce the 585-litre boot capacity of the standard Enyaq.



As is customary with coupe-styled models, a small price increase is likely over the £30,450 (post-government grant) base price of the standard car. Expect the coupe to be approximately £1,000 more.



