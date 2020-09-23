New Renault Arkana coupe-SUV set for 2021 UK launch Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

French firm's sportily styled crossover, revealed at the 2018 Moscow show, will reach UK next year with mild-hybrid and hybrid engines



Renault will expand its UK line-up with the introduction of the Arkana coupe crossover, which will go on sale next year with a range of electrified petrol engines.



The Arkana was launched at the 2018 Moscow motor show, with Renault design chief Laurens van den Acker saying it was intended to offer “a balance between the elegance of a saloon and the powerful stance of an SUV.” While Renault initially said it had no plans to offer the machine in Europe, the continued rise in popularity of SUVs has promoted the firm to add the coupe-styled machine to its line-up alongside the Kadjar and Scenic.



The European versions will be built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B compact car platform, which is also used for the new Clio and Captur, and will be tuned and specced specifically for the market.



When the Arkana goes on sale in July next year, UK buyers will be able to choose from a 138bhp E-Tech 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid, and two 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines featuring 12V micro-hybrid technology and offering 138bhp and 158bhp.



While coupe-SUV designs are growing in popularity among premium brands, Renault claims the model is the first from a ‘mainstream’ manufacturer to reach Europe. The machine features an SUV-style 190mm ground clearance, along with rugged front and rear skid plates and wheel arches. The five-door machine also had a swooping, coupe-style profile. It measures 4568mm long, 1571mm high and had a wheelbase of 2720mm.



Inside, the Arkana features a digital dashboard using either a 4.2in, 7in or 10.2in screen, along with a 7in or 9.3in touchscreen. It features a 513-litre boot, although this shrinks to 438 litres on the hybrid.



The Arkana will also gain an RS Line version which, similar to those offered on the Clio and Megane, will feature special RS Line badging and design flourishes, and dual chrome exhausts. RS Line models with the hybrid engine will also gain an e-shifter gear lever.



The European Arkana models will be made at the firm’s Busan, South Korea factory, with deliveries due to begin in the UK in September next year. Pricing details have yet to be revealed.



*Renault and Nissan partner with Uber to encourage EV adoption*

