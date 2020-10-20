The inside story of the SSC Tuatara’s harrowing land-speed record run Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

SSC CEO Jerod Shelby found race car driver Oliver Webb sitting on the ground, shaking, in front of the Tuatara supercar with his head in his hands. Webb was visibly emotional and upset according to Shelby. “I’m done. I can do no more,” Webb told Shelby. The SSC Tuatara Webb was driving to set a new production-car land-speed... SSC CEO Jerod Shelby found race car driver Oliver Webb sitting on the ground, shaking, in front of the Tuatara supercar with his head in his hands. Webb was visibly emotional and upset according to Shelby. “I’m done. I can do no more,” Webb told Shelby. The SSC Tuatara Webb was driving to set a new production-car land-speed... 👓 View full article

