Lewis Hamilton out of Sakhir GP after positive Covid-19 test

Autocar Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Seven-time F1 champion is otherwise fit and healthy but won’t compete in this weekend’s race

Lewis Hamilton has returned two positive tests for Covid-19 and will be unable to compete in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.

It means he will have to wait to equal the record number of wins in a season, which currently stands at 13. 

Hamilton won Sunday’s Bahrain GP, his 11th win of the season, and had tested negative in the run-up to that race. But on Monday morning he is said to have woken up displaying mild symptoms. 

According to a statement from his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, a contact of Hamilton’s, whom he met before the Bahrain GP, has since tested positive. “Lewis is now isolating in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines,” the team stated.

It is currently unclear who will replace Hamilton for the Bahrain GP. Stoffel Vandoorne is the official reserve driver of Mercedes so would seem strongly placed to step up, following his Formula E test at Valencia.

Other possibilities include Esteban Gutiérrez, Mercedes’ simulator driver, while Nico Hülkenberg (this season’s super-sub following his stint as stand-in for Racing Point’s Sergio Pérez) could also be under consideration.

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus 01:16

 Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was announced on Tuesday morning.

