2021 BMW M4 Competition gets four-wheel-drive convertible

Lighter new fabric-roof M4 packs 503bhp and 479lb ft, and is not available with rear-wheel drive



BMW’s M line-up continues to swell following the introduction of the new M4 Competition Convertible M xDrive, which is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor and has an extra driven axle.



Based on the recently revealed M4 Competition M xDrive, the new M model swaps the previous-generation convertible’s folding hard top for a fabric roof, which is said to weigh around 40% less.



As on the standard 4 Series Convertible, it can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at vehicle speeds of up to 31mph, and it minimises heat loss and cabin noise with the use of a glass rear window and panel bow structural elements.



The M4 Convertible is priced from £81,915, a £3600 premium over the four-wheel-drive coupé, and will enter production at the same time in July. BMW has no plans to introduce a cheaper rear-driven version.



It will share its 503bhp, 479lb ft 3.0-litre straight-six engine with the hard-top and is only 0.2sec slower in the 0-62mph sprint, at 3.7sec. The top speed is limited to 155mph. The convertible seats four, with a standard-fit Air Collar system directing warm air to passengers’ necks and heads to maximise comfort when the roof is down.



BMW says the fabric roof liberates 80 litres more boot space when stowed compared with its metal predecessor, giving the car a roof-down luggage capacity of 300 litres.



Electrically adjustable, heated sports seats come as standard, although the coupé’s optional carbonfibre bucket seats are available, too.



The convertible also gets three-zone automatic climate control, LED interior lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system as standard.



