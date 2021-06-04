On June 7th, NASA's Juno will be the closest spacecraft to visit the Jupiter's largest satellite, Ganymede, since the Galileo spacecraft made a close approach more than two decades ago. It will pass within 645 miles (1,038 km) of Jupiter's moon surface, and it will make sure to document the satellite's composition, ionospher...Full Article
NASA Juno Spacecraft to Get Closer Than Ever to Jupiter's Largest Moon
