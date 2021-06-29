After joining forces with BMW to showcase the 2022 X3 and 2-Series Gran Coupe in the new Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Marvel has now teamed up with Jeep for a limited edition of the Renegade, which celebrates the launch of Loki on Disney+. Dubbed the (continue reading...)Full Article
2021 Jeep Renegade Celebrates Marvel’s Loki With New Impulse Edition
