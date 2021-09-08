Mercedes boss Toto Wolff previously shared that he would not oppose Alexander Albon working as a Williams driver, with conditions, and now that has become a reality. Alex Albon will be making his 2022 season entry as a full-time F1 driver, after he severed the ties with his former ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Alex Albon to Race in 2022 in Formula 1, Signs Deal with Williams
