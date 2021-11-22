Ferrari on Saturday unveiled the latest addition to its growing collection of Icona cars. The new addition is the Ferrari Daytona SP3, which was unveiled at the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali gathering held at Italy's Mugello Circuit. The mid-engine, V-12-powered targa (with removable hard-top) features a modern design inspired by Ferrari's sport...Full Article
Ferrari Daytona SP3 is latest in Icona series, packs 828-hp V-12
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New mid-engined Ferrari Daytona SP3 packs 829bhp V12
Hallowed Daytona nameplate revived for Ferrari's most powerful pure-combustion car
The latest entry into Ferrari’s..
Autocar