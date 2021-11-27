A very exquisite supercar, the Daytona SP3 isn’t your typical Ferrari. It’s the latest member of the Icona retro-inspired series, which explains the production cap of 599 examples at €2 million ($2.2 million) apiece. Legendary designer Frank Stephenson, the gentlema... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ex-Ferrari Designer Analyzes the Ferrari Daytona SP3, Says It's a 9 Out of 10
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
India - Ferrari Daytona SP3, with a 6.5-liter V12 engine, goes official
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) As the latest addition to its Icona model series, Italian automaker Ferrari has revealed its Daytona SP3..
MENAFN.com