What a race. What a season. It all came down to the final lap of the final race, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen able to keep his cool and come out on top of a somewhat controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, and as a result was named 2021 Formula One world champion. In the closing stages it looked like Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis...Full Article
Verstappen named 2021 F1 world champion after thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Motorsport: Max Verstappen is the rightful Formula One champion at climax of wildest season ever – let the inquests cease
New Zealand Herald
Amid all Toto Wolff's lobbying of the race director, and all Mercedes' desperate efforts to have the result of a stupefying Abu..
-
‘We’ll fight them in the appeal court and then in the legal court’ – Horner says Mercedes appeal ‘a little desperate’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Formula 1: Mercedes loses both protests after Lewis Hamilton title loss at Abu Dhabi GP
Zee News
-
Verstappen is champion but Mercedes intend to appeal after protests rejected
BBC News
-
Mercedes lodge official protest to FIA over Michael Masi’s safety car decision in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen pip Lewis Hamilton to F1 title
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Mercedes lodge two protests over F1 finale results as rules back Lewis Hamilton
Daily Star
Furious Mercedes chiefs have lodged two official appeals over the outcome of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Max Verstappen..