The Silver Arrows Are Back: Mercedes-AMG Unveils All-New 2022 Formula 1 Car

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has just launched its brand-new challenger for the 2022 season, dubbed the F1 W13 E Performance. This car is said to be 98% new, after having been redesigned from the ground up with minimal carry-over from its predecessor. Aside from the new looks, courtesy of a new set of regulations, Mercedes went on to change more parts for the 2022 power unit than on any previous iterations since the introduction of t... (continue reading...)