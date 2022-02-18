The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has just launched its brand-new challenger for the 2022 season, dubbed the F1 W13 E Performance. This car is said to be 98% new, after having been redesigned from the ground up with minimal carry-over from its predecessor. Aside from the new looks, courtesy of a new set of regulations, Mercedes went on to change more parts for the 2022 power unit than on any previous iterations since the introduction of t... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Silver Arrows Are Back: Mercedes-AMG Unveils All-New 2022 Formula 1 Car
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2022 Formula 1 preview: Mercedes-AMG unveils all-new car
Autocar
We evaluate the 10 teams’ positions ahead of 2022 as they start to reveal their revolutionary new cars
Forget the..