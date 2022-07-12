Mick Schumacher Believes His Battles with Hamilton in Austria Will Help Him Against Rivals

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher is on a bit of a roll. He finished eighth at Silverstone two weeks ago, and this past weekend in Austria he crossed the line P6. The young German fought hard against Lewis Hamilton in Saturday’s 24-lap sprint race and then again during Sunday’s Grand Prix. While Hamilton ultimately won that battle, Schumacher had himself a very clean race, finishing two places ahead of his teammate, Kevin... (continue reading...)