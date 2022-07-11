Mick Schumacher was named F1 Driver of the Day for his sixth place at the Austrian Grand Prix, with his second points finish in the row earning him praise from one of his dad's old rivalsFull Article
Mick Schumacher given tip after "beautiful" Lewis Hamilton battle at Austrian GP
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Max Verstappen wins sprint race and will start on pole position for Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton comes out on top in battle with Mick Schumacher
Max Verstappen won Saturday’s sprint race to secure pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix and extend his championship lead...
talkSPORT