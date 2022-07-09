Max Verstappen wins sprint race and will start on pole position for Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton comes out on top in battle with Mick Schumacher
Max Verstappen won Saturday's sprint race to secure pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix and extend his championship lead. Verstappen held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the opening corners before racing completely unopposed to the chequered flag to the delight of his travelling orange-clad army in the stands. Charles Leclerc took second after a