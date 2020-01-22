Global  

The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Saudi Crown Prince accused of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone met with more than a dozen tech execs and celebs during the same US trip. From Tim Cook to Oprah, here's everyone Mohammed bin Salman met with.There's a good chance Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel are having their phones examined right about now, in the wake of new reports about the hacking of Jeff Bezos' phone.

A forensic analysis commissioned by Bezos suggests that it's likely his phone was hacked...
News video: SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News

SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News 02:53

 Centre gets 4 weeks to respond to petitions on Citizenship Act, SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reaches out to people in Kashmir, Karti Chidambaram takes a shot at Rajinikanth on Periyar row, Saudi Crown Prince hacked Amazon CEO's phone and more news

Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking [Video]Saudi's crown prince denies Bezos phone hacking

On Wednesday Saudi's crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman refuted allegations that he hacked Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos' phone. Libby Hogan reports.

Media report claims Saudi crown prince hacked Jeff Bezos’ phone, Saudi dismisses report

The encrypted message believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone and extracted large amounts of data within hours, the report said.
6 big things we still don't know in the bombshell report of how Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

6 big things we still don't know in the bombshell report of how Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman** ** · On Tuesday, the Guardian reported an international investigation had concluded that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked via a link in a May 2018...
