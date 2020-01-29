McDonald's rolling out two new breakfast chicken sandwiches

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

McDonald’s on Tuesday signaled it is ramping up the burger behemoth’s involvement in the fast-food chicken sandwich wars that have raged across the country for months. McDonald’s is rolling out nationwide two new chicken sandwiches, a McChicken Biscuit and Chicken McGriddles sandwich, but only for a limited time, the company said. The two sandwiches have been in test for several months in a few markets. The Chicken McGriddles is described as soft, warm griddle cakes with a hint of maple… 👓 View full article

