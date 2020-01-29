Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

McDonald's rolling out two new breakfast chicken sandwiches

bizjournals Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
McDonald’s on Tuesday signaled it is ramping up the burger behemoth’s involvement in the fast-food chicken sandwich wars that have raged across the country for months. McDonald’s is rolling out nationwide two new chicken sandwiches, a McChicken Biscuit and Chicken McGriddles sandwich, but only for a limited time, the company said. The two sandwiches have been in test for several months in a few markets. The Chicken McGriddles is described as soft, warm griddle cakes with a hint of maple…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: McDonald's heats up breakfast war with chicken

McDonald's heats up breakfast war with chicken 01:00

 McDonald&apos;s will add add two new chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu in an attempt to fend off competition from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The average American gives up on their New Year’s resolution by this date [Video]The average American gives up on their New Year’s resolution by this date

It's official. Feb. 1 is the day we call it quits on our New Year's resolution, according to new research. A new poll of 2,000 Americans found that it takes just 32 days for the average person to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Two Patients Being Tested For Coronavirus In New Hampshire [Video]Two Patients Being Tested For Coronavirus In New Hampshire

Two people in New Hampshire who recently traveled to China are being tested for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McDonald's heats up breakfast war with new chicken sandwiches

McDonald's Corp will add chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu at all of its U.S. restaurants, the world's largest burger chain said on Tuesday, to fend off...
Reuters

Another chicken sandwich clash? McDonald's is making two new dishes available nationwide

Two new limited-time McChicken sandwiches are now available at McDonald's nationwide. The move could be seen as a foray into Chick-fil-A's territory.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

NYBizJournal

NY Business Journal McDonald's is rolling out two new breakfast chicken sandwiches. https://t.co/6HNVBXkcXj 9 hours ago

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron McDonald's is rolling out two new breakfast chicken sandwiches. https://t.co/UnDAoN2eaW 11 hours ago

MarylandGirl85

Fallon W. RT @TODAYshow: McDonald's is rolling out 2 new chicken sandwiches - for breakfast https://t.co/wKE5OlO5vs 12 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY McDonald's is rolling out 2 new chicken sandwiches - for breakfast https://t.co/wKE5OlO5vs 13 hours ago

domiruiz02

domingo ruiz RT @HodaAndJenna: Watch out, Chick-fil-A! McDonald’s debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches https://t.co/wM1RNKM0CU 15 hours ago

HodaAndJenna

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Watch out, Chick-fil-A! McDonald’s debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches https://t.co/wM1RNKM0CU 15 hours ago

TODAYFood

TODAY Food Which one will you try first: the McChicken Biscuit or Chicken McGriddle? https://t.co/NAVP7ab6Js 15 hours ago

felipepotes83

Felipe Potes McDonald's $MCD rolling out two new breakfast chicken sandwiches https://t.co/IhIWurT8RP 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.