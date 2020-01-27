Global  

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 1,035 crore loss in Q3 FY20

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 86 crore a year ago.
Recent related news from verified sources

Dr Reddy's reports Rs 570 crore Q3 loss on impairment charge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 567 crore for the third quarter of current...
Sify

