Bharti Airtel posts Rs 1,035 crore loss in Q3 FY20 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 86 crore a year ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Dr Reddy's reports Rs 570 crore Q3 loss on impairment charge Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 567 crore for the third quarter of current...

Sify 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this