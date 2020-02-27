Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ports take precautions as coronavirus spreads to Florida

Ports take precautions as coronavirus spreads to Florida

bizjournals Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Passenger cruise lines are taking extra precautions to make sure passengers do not transmit the coronavirus into Florida, according to a briefing by port directors, including South Florida's, as two cases were confirmed in the Sunshine State. The briefing was coordinated by Florida Rep. Chip LaMarca, whose district includes Port Everglades, one of the three largest cruise ports in the world. “With 231,579 Florida jobs impacted by Port Everglades including 13,127 people who work for companies…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: South Florida hospitals prepare for coronavirus, offer advice to the public

South Florida hospitals prepare for coronavirus, offer advice to the public 01:48

 Concerns over the coronavirus continue to mount, and agencies in South Florida are making sure response efforts are in place if the outbreak reaches our state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area [Video]Florida's First Coronavirus Cases As Two Residents Test Presumptively Positive In Tampa Area

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Two 'presumptive positive' cases of the coronavirus in Florida [Video]Two 'presumptive positive' cases of the coronavirus in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus involving residents of Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Port of Tauranga result: Coronavirus concern pulls down profit guidance

Port of Tauranga result: Coronavirus concern pulls down profit guidancePort of Tauranga has reduced its full-year profit guidance as coronavirus continues to cause trade uncertainty.New Zealand's largest port, announcing a 1.4 per...
New Zealand Herald

Seagirt Marine Terminal cuts back hours amid coronavirus' spread

Even without any confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, one of Baltimore’s economic powerhouses is already feeling the burden of the spreading disease known...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Ports take precautions as coronavirus spreads to Florida https://t.co/MGAg1jnVA1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.