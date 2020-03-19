Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce to 25%, except these essential industries

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said most businesses in New York State will be forced to work with no more than 25% of employees on-site. Cuomo first set the mandatory requirement Wednesday at 50%, suggesting employees telecommute or work in shifts to stop the spread of the coronavirus . At the time, he warned that he could adjust the level based on the rise of COVID-19 rise. On Thursday, cases in New York State rose to more than 4,000, prompting Cuomo to require businesses to cut their on-site workforces… 👓 View full article



