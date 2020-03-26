Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Why Cabarrus County joined Mecklenburg in issuing stay-at-home order

Why Cabarrus County joined Mecklenburg in issuing stay-at-home order

bizjournals Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Mecklenburg County's neighbor to the northeast recently joined it in issuing a stay-at-home order in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Cabarrus County said Wednesday its stay-at-home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, ceasing all nonessential business operations and limiting residents' travel. Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg told the Charlotte Business Journal the main reason behind the county's decision to issue the order was because Mecklenburg did so as well. The two counties…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Stay at home order can be dangerous for domestic violence victims

Stay at home order can be dangerous for domestic violence victims 02:12

 People are doing their best to stay home in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. But this kind of isolation could turn deadly for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal The stay-at-home order in Cabarrus County will remain in effect through April 16. https://t.co/AutOFUnBZT 14 minutes ago

deuceohsixx

Jones 2.0 CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County has joined Mecklenburg in issuing a stay at home proclamation in an… https://t.co/77kVwA9FKq 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.