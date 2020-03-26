Why Cabarrus County joined Mecklenburg in issuing stay-at-home order

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mecklenburg County's neighbor to the northeast recently joined it in issuing a stay-at-home order in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Cabarrus County said Wednesday its stay-at-home order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, ceasing all nonessential business operations and limiting residents' travel. Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg told the Charlotte Business Journal the main reason behind the county's decision to issue the order was because Mecklenburg did so as well. The two counties… 👓 View full article

