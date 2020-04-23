Gilead tanks 9% on report its coronavirus drug doesn't help patients (GILD)

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Gilead stock plunged as much as 9% on Thursday after STAT News reported its experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir failed to improve patient conditions in a clinical trial.*

· *A summary of the trial's results was mistakenly uploaded to the WHO's website, STAT reported.*

· *The report contained "inappropriate... · *Gilead stock plunged as much as 9% on Thursday after STAT News reported its experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir failed to improve patient conditions in a clinical trial.*· *A summary of the trial's results was mistakenly uploaded to the WHO's website, STAT reported.*· *The report contained "inappropriate 👓 View full article

