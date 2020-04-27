F.N.B. donates $50,000 to Greater Pittsburgh Area Food Bank

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

F.N.B. Corp. on Monday announced a $50,000 donation in support of the Greater Pittsburgh Area Food Bank's Covid-19 relief efforts. Part of F.N.B.'s previously announced $1 million financial commitment to support coronavirus relief efforts across its seven-state footprint, the funding was disbursed by the F.N.B. Foundation. "Providing food and resources to those in need is especially important during this global health crisis, and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is committed to supporting the needs of the…


