Honeywell's Phoenix plant to provide 24 million N95 masks for LA hospitals
Thursday, 30 April 2020 () With Los Angeles-area hospitals burning through millions of N95 masks during the coronavirus crisis, the city has struck a deal with Honeywell International Inc. to manufacture 24 million of the respirators for the city's stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE). The masks will be manufactured at a Honeywell (NYSE: HON) plant in Phoenix. Production will start next month and continue for two years, with the first 100,000 masks to be delivered in May, scaling up to 500,000 per month by July…
